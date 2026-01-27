Is Ariana Grande's Oscar snub because of Cynthia Erivo's "bizarre" behavior?
Los Angeles, California - Fans are outraged after an anonymous Oscar voter claimed that Cynthia Erivo was the reason for Ariana Grande's Oscar snub!
News Nation reports that Ari's shocking omission from the Best Supporting Actress category was due to all of those "viral" red carpet moments with her co-star.
The Eternal Sunshine singer's reprisal as Glinda the Good in Wicked: For Good earned her a Golden Globe nod – yet the Academy voters were allegedly "not impressed."
One voter said that the sequel "wasn't that great" despite Ariana and Cynthia's "amazing on-screen chemistry."
"I was also just completely turned off by their promotional performances," they added.
"They creeped a lot of people out, and in their rush to feel authentic, came off as cosplaying."
The insider called Cynthia's "constant" guardianship of the Positions hitmaker "intense and bizarre" while also criticizing the Wicked stars for "trying to go viral with their shenanigans."
Fans slam the Academy Awards for Ariana Grande snub
"Think of it this way," the source continued, "we were protecting Ariana from her anxiety, and Cynthia from having to intervene. Again."
Wicked fans have since slammed the Academy Awards decision on X while also calling the unnamed voter's "weird" narrative.
One user questioned under Buzzing Pop's post, "so Oscar voters are now snubbing performances because a friendship 'creeped them out'? Not the acting, not the singing -just vibes they didn't like?"
Ariana and Cynthia, who got multiple matching tattoos amid the production of the musical, have fiercely defended their bond which has changed them both – for good!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/CynthiaErivo & Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP