Ariana Grande spills emotional reason she used her real name in Wicked credits

Los Angeles, California - Fans who flocked to see Wicked: For Good over the weekend will likely have noticed that Ariana Grande was credited under a slightly different name, and it's for an adorable reason!

Ariana Grande revealed the touching reason she's credited by her full name instead of her stage name in Wicked and its new sequel. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

The Side to Side singer, who was born Ariana Grande-Butera, wanted to express her personal connection to the film with her credited name.

As Page Six reported, the 32-year-old was so at home in her role as Glinda that she felt like she had found herself again.

"That was my name when I went to see the show when I was 10 years old," she said of her credited name of Ariana Grande-Butera.

"Technically, it's little Ari's name," she gushed, adding that the decision "felt really full circle."

Ariana used her full name in both Wicked and its new sequel, which hit theaters on Friday.

The Positions artist reflected on her dream role in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing, "Becoming your Glinda the Good and being asked to join this most wonderful group of human beings on a most creatively and emotionally fulfilling journey was the greatest gift of my life."

