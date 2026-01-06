Ashley Tisdale spills why she ditched "toxic" celeb mom group in viral drama

Los Angeles, California - As a new mom, it's often comforting to forge friendships with other moms, but when former Disney Channel star Ashley Tisdale found a group of celebrity moms to hang out with, things took a turn for the "toxic."

Ashley Tisdale (l.) was seen in a group photo with other celebrity moms posted by Meghan Trainor (r.) in 2022, sparking speculation that these were the "toxic" friends. © Screenshot/Instagram/@meghantrainor

"When I became a mom, I craved connection almost as much as I craved sleep," the 40-year-old wrote in a post on her blog, By Ashley French.

So, Ashley looked for like-minded people and ultimately joined a mom group that included some other well-known faces such as Hilary Duff (38), Sami Ryan (34), and Meghan Trainor (32).

"The other moms and I swapped sleep training advice, took tons of photos (maybe too many photos), and celebrated the tiny victories," she wrote.

But what once seemed like bonding, cohesion, and genuine friendship quickly threatened to crumble.

"Mom groups can turn toxic," Ashley said. "Not because the moms themselves are toxic people, but because the dynamic shifts into an ugly place with mean-girl behavior."

The High School Musical actor alluded to some back-stabbing and exclusion within the group, recalling how she often learned of the other moms hanging out without her through social media.

This was a turning point for Ashley, and she decided to cut herself off from the group and stopped joining their meetups.