Meghan Trainor reveals name and first pics of newborn son

Los Angeles, California - Meghan Trainor has given birth to her second child, according to the pop star 's Instagram.

Meghan Trainor gave birth to her second son, Barry Bruce Trainor, on July 1, 2023. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/meghantrainor

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," the 29-year-old wrote in the IG post.

Several snaps show the All About That Bass performer in the hospital holding her baby boy.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!" Trainor said, giving thanks to the doctors and nurses who helped with the delivery.

The musician first announced her pregnancy in January, when she told People, "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there – I want four kids!"

Little Barry Bruce is Trainor's second child with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara (31). They also share a two-year-old son named Riley.