Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis letters in support of convicted Danny Masterson revealed

Convicted rapist Danny Masterson was a "role model" to his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher, actor told a judge according to a letter that emerged Friday.

Los Angeles, California - Convicted rapist Danny Masterson was a "role model" to his That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher, actor told a judge according to a letter that emerged Friday.

Ashton Kutcher (l.) called his co-star Danny Masterson, who has been convicted of rape, a "role model" in a letter sent to the sentencing judge. © RICK DIAMOND / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Masterson was sentenced to at least 30 years' prison for drugging and sexually assaulting his victims at his swanky Los Angeles home two decades earlier.

In a submission to the sentencing judge, Kutcher said the prominent Scientologist had been "nothing but a positive influence" on him. "I met Danny Masterson when I was 20 years old in 1998," he wrote. "He instantly became a friend, dedicated co-worker, and role model to me. And has remained as such for 25 years." Selena Gomez Selena Gomez flaunts her rare beauty and flashes tattoo in bare-faced selfie "He's an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being. Over (the) 25-year relationship I don't ever recall him lying to me. He's taught me about being direct and confronting issues in life and relationships head-on, resolving them, and moving forward."

Mila Kunis praised Masterson's "innate goodness"

Mila Kunis (r.), who starred in That '70s Show alongside Kutcher and Masterson, also sent a supporting letter. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Kutcher, whose letter was reportedly one of dozens submitted to the judge to ask for leniency, said he was aware his friend had been found guilty, but wanted his character reference to be taken into account in sentencing. "I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would (be) a tertiary injustice in and of itself." Kutcher's wife and fellow That '70s Show actor Mila Kunis also vouched for Masterson, telling the judge he had "innate goodness and genuine nature". Cavinder twins LSU hooper Flau'jae shuts it down in Cavinder twins rap challenge "Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me," she said. "His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally." Masterson was convicted in May on two counts of rape following a retrial. An initial trial on three counts deadlocked. Judge Charlaine Olmedo on Thursday ordered him to serve 15 years to life for each count, to run consecutively.