NFL commissioner drops major tease for Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime show

New York, New York - Pop icon Taylor Swift , recently engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is a definite "maybe" to perform at the Super Bowl, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told NBC's Today show on Wednesday.

"We would always love to have Taylor play," Goodell said. "She is a special, special talent, and obviously she would be welcome any time."

Asked if that meant an appearance by Swift at the NFL's championship showpiece was in the works, Goodell hedged.

"I can't tell you anything about it," he said. "It's a maybe."

Goodell said he was "waiting on my friend Jay-Z" for word on the Super Bowl halftime show lineup. Jay-Z's Roc Nation company has produced the show in a partnership with the NFL since 2019.

Goodell's appearance on the Today show came on the eve of the NFL's season-opener between the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Dallas Cowboys.

The buildup to the season has been enlivened by the engagement announcement of Swift and Kelce – whose romance has been a cultural crossover phenomenon thanks to the huge popularity of the NFL and Swift's legion of fans.

This season, the Chiefs will be vying for a return to the Super Bowl after the Eagles denied them a third straight crown in February.

The Super Bowl will be held on February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.