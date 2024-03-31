Beyoncé's native Houston celebrates her new country album in style!

Houston, Texas - In Beyoncé 's hometown of Houston, fans turned out in full force at a roller rink listening party celebrating the megastar's new country album .

A woman watches roller skaters during a listening party for Beyonce's new album Cowboy Carter at Discovery Green’s outdoor roller skating rink in Houston, Texas on Friday. © Mark Felix / AFP

The scene Friday night was a jubilant display of support for the 42-year-old Texan, who faced some bigoted criticism when she announced her new project Cowboy Carter, which was released in full on Friday.



Despite the long lineage of Black artists in country music, overwhelmingly white and male gatekeepers of the genre have long vied to rigidly dictate its boundaries.

But they were no match for Beyoncé, who pressed on and dropped a 27-track epic to great fanfare.

"I think Beyoncé's new album is awesome simply because in my opinion she's bringing back awareness as to where country music started – a lot of people don't know that country music started with us as Black Americans," said Lashria Hadley, a nurse.

"I think it's a beautiful thing. A lot of things were appropriated from us and taken from us," she continued. "So she's just bringing back that awareness as to where it all started, and she's doing it so effortlessly because she's Beyoncé."

Cowboy Carter is the second installment of her Renaissance trilogy, a rollicking, history-rich honky tonk of an album that quickly soared to the top of the streaming rankings.

It's rife with country elements but also draws across genres, including rap, dance, soul, rock, gospel, and funk.

"This I think is probably her best album yet. I think it is so thoughtful, it is so new, it is so different really than anything else that she's done before," said Austin Davis Ruiz, a civil servant.

He noted that Beyoncé both pays homage to groundbreaking Black country artists like Linda Martell – who features on the album – and also makes a point of "uplifting newer Black country artists that maybe haven't also gotten their due."