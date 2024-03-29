Beyoncé drops sinister Jolene cover and more gun-slinging hits on Cowboy Carter!

Beyoncé 's highly-anticipated album , Act II: Cowboy Carter , has finally dropped, and fans can't stop buzzing about the country project!

Beyoncé's has forever changed the country genre with her new album, Cowboy Carter. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

As the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate artist boldly stated before," This ain't a Country album, this is a Beyoncé album!"

And those words couldn't be true, as listeners have not stopped raving over the country-bopping, gun-slinging record.

The 27-track LP is presented in the style of a country radio show, with country legends Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and Dolly Parton making guest appearances as DJs.

From her thought-provoking opening track, Ameriican Requiem, to her sultry duet with Miley Cyrus on II Most Wanted, Bey has once again outdone herself with another sure-fire hit.

But amid all the excitement, it's the Texas Hold 'Em artist's fiery Jolene cover that really has everyone talking!