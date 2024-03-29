Beyoncé drops sinister Jolene cover and more gun-slinging hits on Cowboy Carter!
Beyoncé's highly-anticipated album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, has finally dropped, and fans can't stop buzzing about the country project!
As the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate artist boldly stated before," This ain't a Country album, this is a Beyoncé album!"
And those words couldn't be true, as listeners have not stopped raving over the country-bopping, gun-slinging record.
The 27-track LP is presented in the style of a country radio show, with country legends Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and Dolly Parton making guest appearances as DJs.
From her thought-provoking opening track, Ameriican Requiem, to her sultry duet with Miley Cyrus on II Most Wanted, Bey has once again outdone herself with another sure-fire hit.
But amid all the excitement, it's the Texas Hold 'Em artist's fiery Jolene cover that really has everyone talking!
Beyoncé sends fans into a frenzy with heated Jolene cover
Miss Parton introduces the cover on the interlude, Dolly P, where the country icon addresses Bey as "Honey B" and references "Becky with the good hair" – the presumed mistress mentioned in 2016's Lemonade.
"You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? Reminded me of someone I knew back when," Parton says, giving a nod to her 1973 hit.
The Break My Soul artist then put her own fiery twist on the classic by changing the lyrics and the overall tone of the original song.
While the 9 to 5 singer pleads with a woman "not to steal her man," Bey blatantly sends warning shots to a suitor with the new lyrics, "I can easily understand why you're attracted to my man / But you don't want this smoke, so shoot your shot for someone else."
She continues by making her vengeance more explicit, singing, "I had to have this talk with you 'cause I hate to have to act the fool / Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene." Whew!
How is the BeyHive reacting to Cowboy Carter?
There really isn't a bad track on Cowboy Carter, and fans have not stopped praising the Blackbiird singer's latest project.
Check out more fan reactions below!
Cowboy Carter is now available on all streaming platforms!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé