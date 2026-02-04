Bill Gates says he regrets "every minute" spent with Epstein as scandal escalates

Sydney, Australia - Bill Gates has voiced regret over "every minute" he spent with Jeffrey Epstein, even as the Microsoft co-founder's former wife, Melinda, said he still had questions to answer over his relationship with the convicted sexual offender.

Bill Gates said he regrets "every minute" he spent with Jeffrey Epstein after a new batch of documents revealed shocking allegations against the Microsoft mogul. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The latest tranche of documents released by the Justice Department last week contained emails between many prominent figures and Epstein, often revealing warm friendships, illicit financial dealings, and private photos.

In a draft email among the documents, Epstein alleged Gates engaged in extramarital affairs, writing that his relationship with Gates ranged from "helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women."

"Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologize," Gates, a billionaire philanthropist, told 9News Australia in an interview broadcast Wednesday.

"That email was never sent. The email is false," he said. "I don't know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?"

A Gates spokesperson issued a similar denial after the fresh cache of millions of files related to the investigation into Epstein, whose 2019 death in prison was ruled a suicide, were released.

"The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame," the spokesperson said.

Melinda French Gates told National Public Radio in an interview that the document dump brought back "memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."