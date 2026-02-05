Billie Eilish's brother Finneas slams "old white men" who criticized her Grammys speech

Los Angeles, California - After Billie Eilish took a clear stance against ICE at the 2026 Grammy Awards, the pop star faced some brutal criticism online, particularly from the political right. Now, Billie's older brother is speaking out.

Billie Eilish (r.) and Finneas O'Connell won the Grammy for Song of the Year at Sunday's award ceremony. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a new post on Threads, Finneas O'Connell publicly defended his sister from the brutal social media attacks.

"Seeing a lot of very powerful old white men outraged about what my 24 year old sister said during her acceptance speech," he wrote.

"We can literally see your names in the Epstein files."

The 28-year-old was referring to the recent trove of documents released about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the investigation into his crimes, which revealed numerous names of associates and friends of the late financier.

Billie and Finneas, who took home the prize for Song of the Year at Sunday's ceremony, also put on a visual statement at the Grammys, as they both rocked pins that read, "ICE Out."

And they weren't the only Grammy winners to speak out against the aggressive immigration raids being conducted by the Trump administration.