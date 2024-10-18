Will Billie Eilish star in Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2?

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is rumored to be eyeing a role in season 2 of the hit Prime Video TV series Mr. and Mrs. Smith!

Billie Eilish (r.) is rumored to be eyeing a role in season 2 of the hit Prime Video TV series Mr. and Mrs. Smith! © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Valerie MACON / AFP

Per a report by Deadline published Thursday, the 22-year-old singer is said to be in consideration for the leading role of Jane in the series' second season.

The season 1 finale of Mr. and Mrs. Smith has left fans guessing as to whether the original Jane and John Smith, played by Maya Erskine and Donald Glover, survived the final battle.

Now, rumors are swirling that the show will be an anthology series, hence the search for a new Jane and John.

It's not yet known if any "formal offers" have been made to actors, but Eilish's certainly a strong contender as she made her acting debut in another series created by Glover, Swarm, last March.

Though she's best known for her music career, Eilish revealed that she had always dreamed of acting as well.

"It's always been a deep thing that I've been reluctant to talk about because I thought I was really bad," she said in June 2023.