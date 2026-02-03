Billie Eilish sparks engagement rumors after Grammys night with Nat Wolff!
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish got the rumor mill turning after she wore a ring on that finger as she attended the 2026 Grammy Awards with Nat Wolff!
The 24-year-old, who took home the prize for Song of the Year at Sunday's ceremony, was seen sporting some new bling on her left ring finger.
The ring quickly sparked rumors of a possible engagement, as Billie just so happened to bring her rumored beau, Nat Wolff, with her for the night.
Alas, inside sources have confirmed to TMZ that the Wildflower artist is not engaged.
While they might not be heading down the aisle anytime soon, Billie and Nat took a big step with their Grammys date night, as the two have been pretty shy about bringing their relationship into the spotlight.
Rumors of a romance began back in March 2025, when insiders dished that Billie and the 31-year-old actor had been "very affectionate" while enjoying a night out with friends.
A few months later, the dating speculation was seemingly confirmed when the pair was spotted kissing during a romantic trip to Italy.
However, fans shouldn't expect any tell-alls from these two – no matter how serious things get – as Billie said in 2024 that she was "done" discussing her dating life.
Billie Eilish swears off talk of her love life
"I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever," she told Vogue.
"And I hope that they never will again. And I'm never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I'm never talking about who I'm dating ever again."
The interview came shortly after Billie revealed she was "physically attracted" to women, sparking intense scrutiny from fans and the media about her sexuality.
The pop star had been quite public with previous beau, musician Jesse Rutherford, before their split in 2023.
As for Nat, the Paper Towns star previously dated actor Margaret Qualley, who is now married to Grammy-winning producer and frequent Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff.
