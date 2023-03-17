Billie Eilish has made her acting debut and the reviews are in!
Seattle, Washington - Billie Eilish has officially dipped her toes into the world of acting, and fans have dropped their honest thoughts about her performance.
The 20-year-old plays cult leader Eva in the new Amazon Prime Video series Swarm, which draws inspiration from the obsessive stan culture pervasive on the internet.
The thriller TV show, which was co-created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, also stars Dominique Fishback, Chlöe Bailey, and Karen Rodriguez.
Eilish appears in the fourth episode, where she meets protagonist Dre, an obsessive fan with a frightening dark side.
The Ocean Eyes artist shared a chilling clip of her performance on Instagram, where Eva asks if Dre hurt someone.
When she says yes, Eva smiles creepily and says, "Very good."
Yikes!
Billie Eilish gets rave reviews from fans
Thankfully for Eilish, fans are raving over her unsettling performance in the series, proving that she's a true double threat.
"Billie Eilish can act. I knew she'd be good," one viewer said.
"how do i get billie eilish in scream 7 like she was way too good in swarm," another fan joked.
The team behind Swarm has also praised Eilish and her passion for the project.
"She's so respectful of the craft. She came in with ideas, wanting to talk about it, being game to rehearse," actor Dominque Fishback told Rolling Stone.
Swarm is now streaming on Prime Video.
Cover photo: Collage: Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP