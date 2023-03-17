Billie Eilish has made her acting debut and the reviews are in!

Seattle, Washington - Billie Eilish has officially dipped her toes into the world of acting, and fans have dropped their honest thoughts about her performance.

Billie Eilish has made her acting debut in Prime Video's Swarm. © Collage: Tommaso Boddi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 20-year-old plays cult leader Eva in the new Amazon Prime Video series Swarm, which draws inspiration from the obsessive stan culture pervasive on the internet.

The thriller TV show, which was co-created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, also stars Dominique Fishback, Chlöe Bailey, and Karen Rodriguez.

Eilish appears in the fourth episode, where she meets protagonist Dre, an obsessive fan with a frightening dark side.

The Ocean Eyes artist shared a chilling clip of her performance on Instagram, where Eva asks if Dre hurt someone.

When she says yes, Eva smiles creepily and says, "Very good."

Yikes!