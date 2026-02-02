Billie Eilish speaks out against ICE in Grammys speech: "No one is illegal on stolen land"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish condemned the Trump administration's aggressive immigration crackdown in her 2026 Grammys acceptance speech, emphasizing that "no one is illegal on stolen land."

Billie Eilish condemned ICE as she and Finneas O'Connell (l.) accepted the Grammy for Song of the Year. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 24-year-old and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, added yet another award to their collection as they scooped up the prize for Song of the Year with their 2024 hit Wildflower.

During her speech, Billie continued her advocacy for the migrant community and applauded ongoing protests against ICE across the country.

"As grateful as I feel, I honestly don't feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land," she said.

Billie admitted that she's not sure what to "say" or "do" at this point, but emphasized that she still felt an important sense of hope.

"I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter," she said.

The Birds of a Feather artist was bleeped during the live broadcast as she seemingly declared, "F**k ICE."

Billie and Finneas were also among dozens of other celebrities who wore "ICE Out" pins to further condemn the immigration raids.

This is not the first time Billie has spoken out against the brutal crackdown, having recently called out the Trump administration after the second fatal shooting of a protester in Minnesota.