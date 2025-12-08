Birthday suit! Britney Spears got wild in a racy now-removed clip after partying with Paris Hilton for her bday

Britney Spears clearly didn't spend her birthday anywhere cold! The singer dropped a video of herself about to strip down on a yacht after turning 44.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears dropped footage of herself on a yacht amid reports that Paris Hilton quietly threw her a birthday party!

Britney Spears nearly stripped down in a since-removed post where she posed in a bikini on a yacht.
Britney Spears nearly stripped down in a since-removed post where she posed in a bikini on a yacht.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

The 44-year-old dropped a now-deleted racy video of herself seemingly about to strip down while on the boat in the middle of the ocean.

Britney's since-removed Instagram clip featured the Toxic hitmaker flaunting her figure in a hot pink, two-piece bikini, messy hair, and shades.

Her sexy clip ended right before Britney completely took off her top while she oddly captioned the post, "Did a flip off the boat but I hurt myself."

Though the Gimme More singer has deleted the clip, it seemingly coincides with Deuxmoi's report that Paris hosted a private and very intimate birthday celebration for Britney in Mexico.

The gossip blog shared that the socialite transformed a villa at Las Ventanas al Paraiso into a candlelit "girls' night" dinner for the pop star, complete with white balloons and fresh roses.

There was also reportedly fireworks and dancing, while a source spilled that the night was "super fun and Britney had the best time." Y2K girlies forever!

