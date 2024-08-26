Paris Hilton gives sweet update on Britney Spears friendship!

Los Angeles, California - When it comes to Britney Spears and Paris Hilton's friendship, it's simple – they're It Girls for life!

Paris Hilton (l.) gave the insight scoop on her years-long friendship with Britney Spears. © Collage: MONICA SCHIPPER & JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During the 43-year-old heiress's chat on Talk Shop Live, Paris spilled the tea on her longtime friendship with the pop icon.



The Simple Life star shared that Britney visits her quite often and has a sweet bond with her son, Phoenix, and her daughter, London.

Paris dished, "She loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix.

"It's just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much."

The DJ, who attended Britney and Sam Asghari's nuptials in 2022, revealed that she last saw the Womanizer singer "a couple weeks ago" when Britney danced with Phoenix to Paris' new album, Infinite Icon.



Back in the early aughts, Paris, Britney, and Lindsay Lohan were thick as thieves, and though the socialite hasn't made up with Lindsay, she apparently "reconnected" with the Gimme More artist at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party.