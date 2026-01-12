Paris Hilton gives rare insight on Britney Spears' well-being

Los Angeles, California - Paris Hilton isn't stressed over Britney Spears ' well-being, despite the pop star's concerning behavior.

Britney Spears' longtime pal Paris Hilton (r.) said the pop star is "doing really good" right now. © Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & Screenshot/Instagram/@parishilton

The 44-year-old told The Daily Mail over the weekend how her longtime bestie is faring amid growing concern from fans over her mental health.

While attending the WWD Style Awards, Paris was asked if she's been in touch with Britney lately.

"She's doing good," the socialite said. "She's doing really good."

Paris' simple insight is a relief, given the Toxic hitmaker's bizarre Instagram posts and eyebrow-raising public appearances.

The Simple Life star has remained in Britney's corner despite the drama, and she reportedly hosted a "candlelit girls' night" dinner for the Gimme More singer's birthday last month in Mexico.

In 2024, Paris gushed over her decades-long friendship with Britney and revealed The Woman in Me author's bond with her two children, Phoenix and London.