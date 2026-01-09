Britney Spears makes shock decision about future tours for "extremely sensitive reasons"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears declared that she will never perform in the US again as she opened up about her dreams of joining her son on stage.

Britney Spears said in a new post that she will never perform in the US again due to "extremely sensitive reasons". © Isaac Brekken / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 44-year-old revealed that she does not want to play a show in her home country ever again "because of extremely sensitive reasons".

Still, she hasn't ruled out returning to the stage – in fact, she said she hopes to be performing "very soon" with her son.

Britney didn't clarify which of her two sons she was referring to, but it's likely 19-year-old Jayden, whom she's previously hailed as a musical "genius."

"I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon," she wrote.

The Toxic singer last toured in 2018, but she stepped away from the stage amid her dramatic conservatorship case.

The controversial, 13-year conservatorship was terminated in 2021 after Britney testified in court about facing abuse, coercion, and maltreatment from her dad and conservator Jamie, plus her extended management.