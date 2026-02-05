Britney Spears slams her family and says she's "lucky" to be alive in candid post

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears reflected on her ongoing family drama and why she's "scared" of them in a new Instagram post.

Britney Spears says she's "lucky" to be alive after her family's cruel treatment in a new post. © Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

In her Wednesday post, the Gimme More artist shared her feelings on loneliness and family abuse in a lengthy caption.

Britney wrote, "As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone... for those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out…they were wrong."

She continued, "We can forgive as people but u don't ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial !!! I'm incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life."

The Toxic singer added that she's "scared of them."

Britney previously shaded her family members over the Christmas break while reuniting with her son, Jayden.