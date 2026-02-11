Britney Spears scores megabucks deal for entire music catalog!

Britney Spears has sold her music catalog after declaring that she won't perform in the US again. © IMAGO / Top Photo Group

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old has sold the ownership of her extensive catalog of music to the publishing house Primary Wave.

The Gimme More hitmaker reportedly inked the deal on December 30, which includes several of her hits such as ...Baby One More Time, I'm a Slave 4 U, and Stronger.

As for the amount Britney received, that remains unclear but TMZ thinks that it's around the same $200 million deal that Justin Bieber struck.

Insiders also dished that the Lucky singer is happy about the deal and celebrated it with her sons Sean Preston and Jayden.

The news received mixed reactions from fans with some praising Britney's money move while others fear that the sale means the pop star has retired.