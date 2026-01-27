Brooklyn Beckham covered up tattoo tribute to his mom months before bitter family feud

Los Angeles, California - Brooklyn Beckham reportedly covered up a touching tattoo tribute to his mom, Victoria, about six months before he kicked off a bitter and public feud with his parents.

Brooklyn Beckham removed a touching tattoo tribute to his mom about six months before kicking off a massive feud with his parents. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

This time last year, Beckham sported a touching tattoo on the left of his chest, which simply read "mama's boy" in lowercase black ink.

By June, however, he had the inking completely covered up for an at-the-time unknown reason.

To replace the touching tribute, Beckham had a bunch of flowers inked in its place – thought to be a drawing of his wife Nicola's bridal bouquet.

The discovery was made during a photoshoot he did with Nicola for Glamour Magazine Germany, which saw him pose semi-topless, with the new tattoo clearly in view.

His appearance in the magazine went instantly viral as people reacted to his decision to cover up the "mama's boy" inking, which he'd had since 2018.

Many speculated as to whether he'd had a major falling out with his mother or his family at large, a query that was finally answered in January.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," Brooklyn wrote on Instagram last week, embarrassing his family in front of his more than 16 million followers.

"I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," he said. "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped."