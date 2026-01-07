Cardi B shares peek at Little Miss Drama tour after defending Stefon Diggs

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has teased her anticipated run on the Little Miss Drama tour , one month before it begins!

Cardi B is getting her moves together for her anticipated Little Miss Drama tour, which kicks off next month. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

On Tuesday, the Pick It Up hitmaker highlighted her first of rehearsals via her Instagram story.

Dressed in a white tank top and pink sweats, Cardi was captured practicing with her backup dancers.

She captioned the video, "I ain't do so bad first day of rehearsal….I'm finding the pocket."

The Pretty & Petty artist's tour begins on February 11 with stops in major US cities, including Las Vegas, Miami, Philadelphia, and New York City.

Despite Cardi's focus on her career, the Grammy-winning rapper is also dealing with some personal drama, as she just defended her man, Stefon Diggs after he was charged with allegedly attacking his former personal chef.

In another video, Cardi explained that she's gone over the budget for the tour by "a couple of million."