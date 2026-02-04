Stefon Diggs teases proposing to Cardi B ahead of Super Bowl!

Los Angeles, California - Stefon Diggs gave a coy response when asked if Cardi B will get a ring after the Super Bowl !

Stefon Diggs (l.) had an interesting response when asked if he planned to propose to Cardi B. © Photo by JUSTIN EDMONDS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While speaking at a recent Super Bowl LX media presser, the wide receiver was pressed about proposing to the Bodak Yellow rapper.

Comedian Funny Marco asked if Cardi would "get her ring" after Sunday's game, to which Stefon responded, "It's on the agenda."

He jokingly added, "I gotta get mine first."

Interesting!

The 32-year-old was also asked if Cardi might make a surprise appearance during Bad Bunny's halftime show.

"I don't know, we can call and ask her," he teased.

Stefon and the New England Patriots will face off against the Seattle Seahawks after beating the Denver Broncos at the AFC Championship Game last month.

The Pretty & Petty rapper first confirmed her relationship with the athlete last May and announced her pregnancy with their son that September.