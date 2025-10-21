Cardi B blasts Trump administration for SNAP cuts: "I was trying to warn y'all"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B is calling out President Donald Trump 's administration over new cuts to food assistance programs.

Cardi B (r.) recently called out the Trump administration over SNAP cuts and soaring costs, saying "Everything been rising up." © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

During an X Spaces chat on Saturday, the rapper called out the Trump administration's recent cuts to SNAP, the federal program that helps struggling Americans buy groceries.

"People are complaining that they have taken away food stamps. Mind you that Thanksgiving is next month," she said.

"Mmm... no turkey for some of y'all, very interesting."

She added that she had predicted these kinds of problems would come under the Republican, but argued that her fans were more focused on her nickname for him – "Shrump" – than his policies.

The Imaginary Playerz artist also highlighted the skyrocketing cost of living, saying it impacts everyone, even celebrities.

She revealed that tariffs added $15,000 to a custom Italian furniture order, explaining, "Everything been rising up," with costs climbing across the board because of the tariffs.

Cardi also expressed concern for fans struggling financially, apologizing for promoting her latest album Am I the Drama? amid rising expenses.