Cardi B slams Trump over the high cost of living: "How the f*** you motherf****** surviving?"
New York, New York - Cardi B had some words for Donald Trump's administration while lamenting over the rising cost-of-living prices in the US!
During an X livestream, Cardi revealed that while she's been financially supporting her friend, she recently noticed that rent is "so expensive in the most f****** cheapest borough."
"I am so sorry for asking y'all to buy my album," the Pretty & Petty emcee told fans – referring to her previous jokes about needing fans to buy Am I The Drama?.
"And this is how the economy is right now, that the rent is so f****** high and crazy in the Bronx, no matter where. I am so sorry."
Cardi took aim at the President and his administration, explaining, "I hate the fact that I know if you was to say something to the Trump administration about the cost of living right now, they’ll be like, 'Yeah, suck it up.'"
Will Donald Trump respond to Cardi B's recent complaint?
"You know what I don't like? I don't like that there's a lot of single people, there's a lot of students, there's a lot of people that are working nine-to-five, and because they’re working they don't get no help from the government. I always hated that," she said.
"They need to make it easier to get a little something, to get a little help, how the f*** you motherf****** surviving?" she continued.
"Y'all gonna have to sell p****, d***, and balls," Cardi further joked.
While the President hasn't responded to the Grammy-winner's rant, he might want to be careful as Cardi isn't one to back down from a rivalry – just ask Nicki Minaj and BIA!
Cover photo: Collage: SAUL LOEB & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP