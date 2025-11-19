Cardi B speaks out after Offset makes shock paternity claims: "I feel like my life in danger"

New York, New York - Cardi B slammed her ex, Offset, after he boldly claimed that he is the father of her baby boy with Stefon Diggs !

Cardi B (r.) alleged that Offset (l.) is harassing her amid their messy divorce after the Migos rapper made a shady remark about her newborn son. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/offsetryn & iamcardib

On Sunday, the Migos artist wrote via his Instagram Story, and then deleted, "My kid lol," after it was confirmed that the Bongos rapper welcomed her fourth child.



Cardi hit back at the 33-year-old on X, per Page Six, writing in since-removed posts, "Y'all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not.. it's been over a year and I'm still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger."

She continued, "It's all fun and games until it's too late."

In another tweet, Cardi insisted, "Mf'ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE."