Cardi B speaks out after Offset makes shock paternity claims: "I feel like my life in danger"
New York, New York - Cardi B slammed her ex, Offset, after he boldly claimed that he is the father of her baby boy with Stefon Diggs!
On Sunday, the Migos artist wrote via his Instagram Story, and then deleted, "My kid lol," after it was confirmed that the Bongos rapper welcomed her fourth child.
Cardi hit back at the 33-year-old on X, per Page Six, writing in since-removed posts, "Y'all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not.. it's been over a year and I'm still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger."
She continued, "It's all fun and games until it's too late."
In another tweet, Cardi insisted, "Mf'ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload… LEAVE ME TF ALONE."
Will Cardi B and Offset finally settle their divorce?
Later, the Pick It Up hitmaker further slammed her estranged husband on X Spaces, sharing, "I'm really tired of getting harassed, and when I get harassed privately and I ignore it, that’s when I start getting harassed publicly."
She added, "I have every single receipt. If you wanna keep sending f***ing blogs to harass me, like, I can’t take it anymore."
Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last August, right before announcing that she was pregnant with their third child together, Blossom.
The hip-hop exes have since been locked in a bitter feud amid their split, with the WAP emcee alleging that the Stir Fry rapper is stalling their divorce by demanding millions from Cardi!
Will things got uglier between them?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/offsetryn & iamcardib