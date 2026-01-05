Cardi B fiercely defends Stefon Diggs amid bombshell assault allegations
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B proved she's Stefon Digg's ride-or-die as she defended him against his former personal chef's shocking accusations!
Last week, the 32-year-old NFL star was charged in Massachusetts for allegedly "choking" a female employee during a dispute over her salary.
On Monday, the Pretty & Petty rapper broke her silence on the incident in a since-removed X post, per TMZ.
The post included a supposed text from the accuser as Cardi vehemently wrote, "Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!"
She added, "Mind you, we was talking every single day until she left that house and she JUST wrote me this.. but I'm gonna let the courts handle s**t."
Cardi B clap backs at Stefon Diggs' personal chef
The woman reportedly told police on December 16 that the New England Patriots wide receiver "became angry and smacked her across the face" during an argument over money she said she was owed.
Stefon, who welcomed a son with the Grammy-winner in November, is facing felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery over the incident.
Stefon's lawyer denied the allegations, telling TMZ, "The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee's satisfaction."
Cardi's stance echoed his attorney's remark as she declared, "And when it gets handled, I want all y'all talkin' s**t on your f**kin' knees with apologies just as loud the way y'all been harassing over a lie".
She even said she would put her assertions on her two-month-old son's name because that's how "confident" she is.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib