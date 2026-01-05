Cardi B fiercely defends Stefon Diggs amid bombshell assault allegations

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B proved she's Stefon Digg's ride-or-die as she defended him against his former personal chef's shocking accusations!

Last week, the 32-year-old NFL star was charged in Massachusetts for allegedly "choking" a female employee during a dispute over her salary.

On Monday, the Pretty & Petty rapper broke her silence on the incident in a since-removed X post, per TMZ.

The post included a supposed text from the accuser as Cardi vehemently wrote, "Not once has that woman said anything to me about being touched.. NOT ONCE!!"

She added, "Mind you, we was talking every single day until she left that house and she JUST wrote me this.. but I'm gonna let the courts handle s**t."