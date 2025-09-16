Cardi B drops bombshell news about tour and Am I the Drama? collaborators

New York, New York - Cardi B is hitting the road to celebrate her new album, Am I the Drama?, which is set to feature several of today's hottest music stars!

Cardi B is hitting the road for her first headlining tour in over five years! © Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the rapper announced the Little Miss Drama Tour, set to kick off on February 11 and run through April 17.

"We putting the kids to bed early because the Little Miss Drama Tour is coming to a city near you!" Cardi wrote via social media.

The Little Miss Drama Tour marks Cardi's first headlining tour in over five years and will feature stops across the US, including New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum.

Fans can sign up for access to the Ticketmaster presale now through September 21.

The announcement comes just a few days before Am I the Drama? makes its debut on Friday, September 16.

As the Grammy winner revealed on Monday, the album will include features from Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Selena Gomez.