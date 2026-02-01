LA Olympics chief apologizes after Epstein files dump reveals association with Ghislaine Maxwell

Los Angeles, California - Los Angeles Olympics chief Casey Wasserman apologized on Saturday after a trove of his flirty emails to Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell were were released to the public.

Wasserman, the chairman of the organizing committee for the 2028 LA Olympics, claimed his 2003 email exchanges with Maxwell – who is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking underage girls for Epstein – took place before her crimes were known.

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light," Wasserman said in a statement obtained by AFP.

His emails to Maxwell were among millions of new pages released from the Epstein files by the Justice Department on Friday, adding fresh fuel to the politically explosive case that has dogged President Donald Trump – formerly a friend of Epstein's.

In his statement on Saturday, Wasserman emphasized that he had "never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein."

"As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane," he said said. "I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them."

International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry told reporters on Sunday she had not had any contact with Wasserman since he appeared in the files.

Coventry, speaking in Milan ahead of Friday's opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, also said the IOC was monitoring reports that members of the Olympic body had appeared in the Epstein files.