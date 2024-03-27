Diddy breaks silence on property raids amid sex trafficking investigation

Los Angeles, California - Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer said the raids on two of his homes by federal agents was a "gross use of military-level force" against an "innocent" man.

Sean "Diddy" Combs said he was the victim of a "gross use of military-level force" when federal authorities raided his properties on Monday. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Properties attached to the 54-year-old star were searched by US Homeland Security Investigations agents on Monday in both Los Angeles and Miami, in the investigation being run by federal authorities in New York.



The searches came amid several ongoing sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr Combs' residences," a statement from lawyer Aaron Dyer to the PA news agency said.

"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

"Mr Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities."

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."

"This unprecedented ambush, paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence, leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations."

"Mr Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."