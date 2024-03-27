Diddy breaks silence on property raids amid sex trafficking investigation
Los Angeles, California - Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyer said the raids on two of his homes by federal agents was a "gross use of military-level force" against an "innocent" man.
Properties attached to the 54-year-old star were searched by US Homeland Security Investigations agents on Monday in both Los Angeles and Miami, in the investigation being run by federal authorities in New York.
The searches came amid several ongoing sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months.
"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr Combs' residences," a statement from lawyer Aaron Dyer to the PA news agency said.
"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."
"Mr Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities."
"Despite media speculation, neither Mr Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."
"This unprecedented ambush, paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence, leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."
"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations."
"Mr Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."
Diddy faces long list of sex abuse allegations
Authorities did not specify the reasons for the raids or whether they were connected to Combs, but reports suggested it was part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.
The music mogul has also been the subject of several civil lawsuits.
Singer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, in November settled a claim in which she alleged Combs raped and assaulted her during their decade-long relationship.
In February, music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit accusing the artist of a catalog of sexual assault allegations, while another accuser said the musician "sex trafficked and gang raped" her two decades ago when she was aged 17.
Combs and his lawyers have denied all allegations.
Cover photo: Collage: GIORGIO VIERA & ANGELA WEISS / AFP