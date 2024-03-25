Diddy's LA and Miami homes raided by feds amid sex trafficking claims

Los Angeles, California - The LA house of Sean "Diddy" Combs was swarmed on Monday amid ongoing civil suits that accuse the rapper of human trafficking and sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs's LA and Miami homes were swarmed on Monday amid ongoing civil suits that accuse the rapper of human trafficking. © Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Footage of the Beverly Hills property raid from FOX11 shows what appears to be Diddy's sons Justin and King Combs in handcuffs.



TMZ's video of the scene also shows federal agents surrounding the home in cars, helicopters, and even from the water in boats.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," a Homeland Security rep said in a statement.

"We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Allegations of sexual violence have been following Diddy since November when the singer Cassie brought rape charges against him in a case which has since been settled.