Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction overturned by New York court

New York, New York - New York's highest court on Thursday overturned Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction on sex crime charges and ordered a new trial.

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction on sex crime charges has been overturned by New York's highest court. © ETIENNE LAURENT / POOL / AFP

In their 4-3 decision, judges cited errors in the way the trial had been conducted, including admitting the testimony of women who were not part of the charges against him. "Order reversed and a new trial ordered," the ruling said.

Weinstein (72) was convicted in February 2020 of rape and sexual assault by a court in New York and later sentenced to 23 years in prison.

He was subsequently convicted and sentenced by a Los Angeles court to an additional 16 years in prison for the rape of a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room.

Bombshell allegations broke against the Academy Award-winning producer in 2017, launching the #MeToo movement and paving the way for hundreds of women to fight back against sexual violence in the workplace.