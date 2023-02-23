Harvey Weinstein gets sentenced for Los Angeles rape and will likely spend his life behind bars

Los Angeles, California - Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison Thursday for raping a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013, all but assuring that the disgraced Hollywood kingmaker will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Harvey Weinstein has faced accusations of sexual assault and rape from dozens of women, and will now serve multiple sentances in prison. © JOHANNES EISELE / AFP

Weinstein, who is 70 and in poor health, is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York, where he was convicted in 2020 of sexually assaulting other women. In handing down his punishment, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench ruled Weinstein cannot serve the two sentences concurrently.

Following a nearly two-month trial, Weinstein was convicted of raping an Italian model and actress after he barged into her hotel room. A jury deliberated for 10 days before convicting him of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object in connection with the assault of the woman, who was not identified during the trial.

"There are too many loopholes," Weinstein reportedly pled before the sentencing. “Too many things wrong with this case. This isn’t true… I wasn’t there. This is a setup. This is not the way to act in this situation. I beg your mercy.”

Weinstein initially faced more than 11 counts of sexual assault stemming from allegations he raped and groped multiple women in hotel rooms in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013. Jurors deadlocked on charges based on his alleged attacks on three other women, including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is married to California Governor Gavin Newsom. And prosecutors dropped counts related to allegations made by a fourth woman, who did not appear in court to testify.

District Attorney George Gascón's office has not said whether it will seek to retry Weinstein on the counts for which the jury could not reach a verdict.