Drake announces break from music due to health issues

Toronto, Canada - Canadian rapper Drake said Friday he is taking a break from music , just hours after dropping his latest album, in order to focus on recurring stomach issues.

Drake will be taking an extended break from music following the release of For All The Dogs on Friday. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"I probably won't make music for a little bit, I'm gonna be honest," he said on his SiriusXM radio show Table For One, adding, "I need to focus on my health first and foremost... I need to get right."

"I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach," he explained.

The 36-year-old Grammy Award winner had just released his latest studio album, For All The Dogs.

His five-year-old son Adonis was featured in a music video for a new single off the album called 8 AM in Charlotte.

It's unclear if the hiatus will affect upcoming concert dates, including Friday and Saturday shows in Toronto, where fans were already seen lining up.

Drake mentioned that he would meet unspecified commitments.

"I got some other things I need to do for some other people that I made promises," he said.