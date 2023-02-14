Drake's son spills on his "funny dad" in hilarious interview

Drake's son Adonis (l) spilled the tea on his dad's parenting during the pair's adorable join-interview! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sophieknowsbetter & COLE BURSTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

What's it like having the Champagne Papi as a dad?

Per his five-year-old son, Drake is not only the greatest dad, he's also a funny one.

On Sunday, the 36-year-old Grammy-winner sat down with Barstool Sports for a Sundae with Drake interview, and his son joined in on the fun.

The interview began with mockumentary-style footage as the show's comedian host Caleb Pressley grilled the toddler about being nice or mean to other kids and getting in fights.

"Did you ever punch anybody in the nuts?" Pressley asked, to which Adonis revealed, "No, never," after busting out laughing.

"That's funny," he added.

When the host then questioned Drake's mini-me about what the Passionfruit rapper is like at home, he replied, "That's a funny dad," explaining that "he does a lot of funny jokes."

Pressley then asked Drake if his toddler tries to interfere with the "ladies" so that he doesn't have to "split his inheritance" with any future siblings.

"No, not really," Drake laughed, explaining that his son is "is always vibing out with me" and "always telling me how great I am as a father, as a single father."