Music Release Radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping October 2 - 8

This week's music releases are as diverse as they come, with something for everyone to enjoy from artists like Drake, Cher, Sufjan Stevens, Bazzi, BoyWithUke, and more! Whether you're a fan of indie, alternative, pop, or electronic music, we've got you covered.

Here's a closer look at the music releases on TAG24's radar this week.

We also have a few lovely singles on the radar from artists like Bazzi and Cher, so get prepared.

There's definitely something for everyone to vibe to on the horizon. This week, we've got a mix of brand-new albums from artists including Baby Queen, Blondshell, BoyWithUke, Drake, Pitbull, Sufjan Stevens, and more.

We're always on the hunt for the hottest new tunes, from indie and alt-rock anthems to pop bangers.

It's another week, which means another round of new beats to get excited about!

Baby Queen (l.) is set to drop her debut album on Friday, while Drake is set to drop his eighth studio album, FOR ALL THE DOGS. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@queenofthebabies and @champagnepapi

Baby Queen - Quarter Life Crisis (Deluxe) - October 6

Baby Queen, otherwise known as Arabella Latham, is a South African singer who currently resides in London, UK.

The 26-year-old will release her highly-anticipated debut album Quarter Life Crisis on Friday, which was inspired by a conversation about her emotions, according to udiscovermusic.

The album will feature previous singles from the artist including Dream Girl, We Can Be Anything, and All The Things.

Blondshell - Blondshell (Deluxe Edition) - October 6

Indie artist Sabrina Teitelbaum will issue a digital deluxe edition of her debut self-titled album Blondshell on Friday, originally released in April.

The debut album will increase from nine tracks to 14 featuring new songs Street Rat, Tarmac 2, and It Wasn't Love, per Consequence Sound.

BoyWithUke - Lucid Dreams - October 6

BoyWithUke is a mysterious and vibey new artist who's been making waves on the internet with his lo-fi ukulele songs.

His newest album, Lucid Dreams, is set to drop on Friday.

Per Genius, the album features the songs he teased on his TikTok series, Minute Long Songs VOL 4 and 5.

Claire Rosinkranz - Just Because - October 6

California-native and singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz is dropping her debut album Just Because on Friday.

The artist posted a tweet back in July stating the release date and wrote, "Honestly makes me cry a little bit hearing how far away that sounds, but I’m telling myself it’s basically tomorrow." It's finally here!

Drake - FOR ALL THE DOGS - October 6

Canadian rapper Drake is set to release his eighth studio album on Friday, FOR ALL THE DOGS.

The album will have guest appearances from celebs like Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, SZA, Yeat, and Lil Yachty.

Originally set to be released in September, the rapper postponed the release due to his ongoing It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, per Variety.

Fingers crossed!

Pitbull - Trackhouse - October 6

Mr. 305 is back! Rapper and singer Pitbull is expected to release a new album titled Trackhouse this Friday.

The artist is the co-owner of NASCAR's Trackhouse Racing Team, and the album is sure to engulf Pitbull's love of car racing, per Bleacher Report. It's also set to please fans of dance music as well as encompass the singer's signature mix of pop, Latin, and hip-hop.



Rick Astley - Are We There Yet? - October 6

Rick Astley, the British pop singer who's best known for his late '80s hit Never Gonna Give You Up, is not giving up on dropping new music. This Friday, he's releasing his ninth studio album, Are We There Yet?

Astley himself has written, recorded, played, and produced his past two albums, and this one is no exception.

This new album is the "sound of Rick reflecting and building upon the experiences he's gone through since the release of 2018's 'Beautiful Life,'" per his official website.

Sufjan Stevens - Javelin - October 6

Sufjan Stevens is known for his eclectic and experimental music, gaining immense popularity when his song Mystery of Love was featured in Luca Guadagnino's film, Call Me By Your Name.

This Friday, Stevens is set to release his tenth studio album, Javelin.