Ashley St. Clair, author who had child with Elon Musk, sues over disgusting Grok deepfakes

Austin, Texas - Ashley St. Clair, the mother of one of Elon Musk 's many children, is suing xAI over disturbing, sexually explicit deepfake images created by its chatbot Grok.

St. Clair on Thursday reportedly filed a lawsuit in New York seeking an emergency restraining order over what she says has been an "avalanche" of sexually explicit deepfakes.

In the lawsuit, St. Clair alleges that xAI retaliated against her after she insisted that Grok stop producing nonconsensual sexual images.

"Grok has continued to take innocent pictures of me, undress me, and satisfied users' requests to depict me in sexual and degrading pictures," the lawsuit alleges. "I have not consented to have xAI ask me to sexually entertain its users."

Per the Daily Beast, the lawsuit also claims that X has "financially benefited from the creation and dissemination of nonconsensual, realistic, sexualized deepfake content depicting (St. Clair) as a minor and adult."

St. Clair's move comes days after Musk threatened to seek custody of their one-year-old son, claiming without evidence that she intends to "transition" him.

It marks the latest part in an international saga, as governments around the world seek to ban Grok and possibly social media platform X over the dissemination of deepfake porn and sexualized images of real people.