Elon Musk threatens to seize custody of one-year-old son in nasty spat with ex Ashley St. Clair

Austin, Texas - Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is filing to seize custody of his one-year-old son, Romulus, over disagreements with his ex-partner, Ashley St. Clair.

Musk took to X on Monday to announce that he'll be filing for custody of Romulus, claiming that statements made by the boy's mother imply that she will "transition" him.

"I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy," Musk wrote, citing comments St. Clair made in support of his estranged daughter Vivian Wilson.

A conservative political commentator, St. Clair split with Musk in 2024 after Romulus' birth and has since spoken out vocally about her regrets around the Tesla CEO's treatment of his daughter.

"I feel immense guilt for my role," the 31-year-old wrote on January 11. "And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son's sister more pain."

"I also haven't said much on this [because] I have gone back and forth over whether my voice would be helpful," she wrote.

Over recent days, St. Clair has made waves after calling out the 54-year-old for allowing his Grok AI to produce fake and non-consensual sexually explicit images of people, some of whom have been children.