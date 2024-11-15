Elon Musk meets with Iran's UN ambassador ahead of Trump return

New York, New York - Elon Musk , the tech billionaire closely allied with President-elect Donald Trump , met Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in a bid to defuse tensions with the US, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk (l.) reportedly met with Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani at a secrete location on Monday. © MANDEL NGAN, BRYAN R. SMITH / AFP

The newspaper quoted anonymous Iranian sources as describing the meeting between the world's richest person and Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani as "positive."

The two met for more than an hour at a secret location on Monday, the newspaper said.

Neither the Trump transitional team nor Iran's mission to the United Nations immediately confirmed the encounter.

The meeting, if confirmed, could offer an early indication that Trump is serious about diplomacy with Iran and not choosing the more hawkish approach favored by many conservatives in his Republican Party as well as Israel.

It would also show again the extraordinary extent to which Trump is incorporating Musk, the owner of Tesla and X who has been a near constant presence at his side, reportedly joining him on telephone calls with world leaders.

Trump in his last term in office tore up a deal on Iran's nuclear program negotiated under his predecessor Barack Obama and instead pursued a policy of "maximum pressure" that included working to force other nations not to buy Iran's oil.

But Trump has cast himself as a great deal-maker and during his latest campaign has voiced an openness to diplomacy, despite his avowed support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has ordered military strikes on Iran in tandem with the genocide in Gaza.