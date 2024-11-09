Iran urges Trump to change "maximum pressure" policy of first presidency

Tehran, Iran - Iran on Saturday urged US President-elect Donald Trump to reconsider the "maximum pressure" policy he pursued against Tehran during his first term.

Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has urged US president-elect Donald Trump to take a different approach toward Tehran in his second term in office. © AFP

"Trump must show that he is not following the wrong policies of the past," Iranian Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on Saturday.

Zarif, a veteran diplomat who previously served as Iran's foreign minister, helped seal the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and Western powers, including the US.

The deal, however, was torpedoed in 2018 after the US unilaterally withdrew from it under Trump, who later reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

In response, Iran rolled back its obligations under the deal and has since enriched uranium up to 60%, just 30% lower than nuclear-grade.

Tehran has repeatedly denied Western countries' accusations that it is seeking to develop a nuclear weapon.

"The American people, including most Muslims, have spoken loud and clear in rejecting a shameful year of US complicity in Israel's genocide in Gaza and carnage in Lebanon. Let us hope that the incoming administration of Donald Trump and JD Vance will stand against war as pledged, and will heed the clear lesson given by the American electorate to end wars and prevent new ones," Zarif wrote on X on Wednesday.

"Iran, having shown its resolve and ability to stand up to any aggression, will not be swayed by threats, but will be cognizant of respect."