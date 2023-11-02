Elon Musk says jobs will only be for "personal satisfaction" in AI "age of abundance"

London, UK - On Thursday, the owner of X, Elon Musk , predicted the future with AI would be an "age of abundance" with a "universal high income" instead of a universal basic income but warned of "humanoid robots" that might chase humans.

Elon Musk issued a warning about "humanoid robots" while speaking at the first-ever AI summit on Thursday. © KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH / POOL / AFP

Musk was speaking during a conversation with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following a world-first AI summit at Bletchley Park in the UK.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO said there would come a point when "no job is needed" in the one-to-one with Sunak, which was held later in London.

Jobs instead would be just for those who wanted one for "personal satisfaction."

AI was like "a magic genie" that gives you any wishes you want, Musk added, quipping, however, that those fairy tales rarely end well.

"One of the future challenges is how do you find meaning in life?" he said.

Musk cautioned that "we should be quite concerned" about humanoid robots that "can follow you anywhere."