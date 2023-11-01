Elon Musk, Kamala Harris, and more talk AI risks at first-ever safety summit

London, UK - Countries including the UK, United States, and China on Wednesday agreed on the "need for international action" as political and tech leaders gathered for the world's first summit on artificial intelligence (AI) safety.

Elon Musk, Kamala Harris, and more tech and political leaders attended Wednesday's first-ever AI safety summit. © Collage: TOBY MELVILLE / POOL / AFP & Daniel LEAL / AFP

The UK government kicked off the two-day event at Bletchley Park, north of London, by publishing the "Bletchley Declaration" signed by 28 countries and the European Union.



In it, they agreed on "the urgent need to understand and collectively manage potential risks through a new joint global effort to ensure AI is developed and deployed in a safe, responsible way for the benefit of the global community."

Sunak called the declaration a "landmark achievement," while King Charles III, in a video message to the summit, urged international collaboration to combat the "significant risks" of unchecked development.

"There is a clear imperative to ensure that this rapidly evolving technology remains safe and secure," he said.

UK technology minister Michelle Donelan told AFP that the declaration "really outlines for the first time the world coming together to identify this problem."

The announcement came shortly after the UK and US both said they were setting up their own institutes to assess and mitigate the risks of the fast-emerging technology.

The release of the latest models has offered a glimpse into the potential of so-called frontier AI but has also prompted concerns around issues ranging from job losses to cyber attacks and the control that humans actually have over the systems.