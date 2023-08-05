Artificial intelligence leads to anxiety spike as workers fret over uncertain future

The tidal wave of artificial intelligence (AI) barrelling toward many professions has generated deep anxiety among workers who are fearful that their jobs will be swept away - and the mental health impact is rising.

The launch in November 2022 of ChatGPT, the generative AI platform capable of handling complex tasks on command, marked a tech landmark as AI started to transform the workplace.

"Anything new and unknown is anxiety-producing," Clare Gustavsson, a New York therapist whose patients have shared concerns about AI, told AFP.

"The technology is growing so fast, it is hard to gain sure footing."

Legal assistants, programmers, accountants, and financial advisors are among those professions feeling threatened by generative AI that can quickly create human-like prose, computer code, articles, or expert insight.

Goldman Sachs analysts see generative AI impacting, if not eliminating, some 300 million jobs, according to a study published in March.

"I anticipate that my job will become obsolete within the next ten years," Eric, a bank teller, told AFP, declining to give his last name. "I plan to change careers. The bank I work for is expanding AI research."