Elon Musk slammed by White House for shocking endorsement of antisemitic post

Washington DC - The White House on Friday condemned Elon Musk for his "abhorrent promotion" of antisemitism, in a stunning rebuke to the X owner.

Elon Musk's endorsement of an antisemitic X post was described as "unacceptable" by the White House. © KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH / POOL / AFP

Referring to a Musk post in which he endorsed a blatantly antisemitic conspiracy theory, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said it was "unacceptable" to repeat such a "hideous lie."



"We condemn this abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms, which runs against our core values as Americans," Bates said.

"We all have a responsibility to bring people together against hate, and an obligation to speak out against anyone who attacks the dignity of their fellow Americans and compromises the safety of our communities."

The original post – which was described by Musk as "the actual truth" – referenced a White supremacists conspiracy theory that Jews have a secret plan to bring in illegal immigrants to weaken white majorities.

Most notoriously, the idea was promoted by the man who carried out a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, killing 11 people.