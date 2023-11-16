Elon Musk under fire for calling antisemitic X post "the real truth"

San Francisco, California - Billionaire Elon Musk is facing criticism after he defended a social media post that some argue pushes an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Elon Musk is under fire after he defended a social media post spreading an antisemitic conspiracy theory, which he described as "the actual truth." © NATHAN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The debate began on Thursday when X user @breakingbaht made disparaging comments on a video from Stand Up to Jewish Hate regarding the alarming rise of the use of the phrase "Hitler was right" on social media.

@breakingbaht weighed in on the video, arguing that "Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them."

"I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest s**t now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much," the user added.

Musk, who has faced immense criticism regarding the amount of misinformation on X since he took over the platform, surprisingly jumped in to defend the user, stating, "You have said the actual truth."

"The [Anti-Defamation League] unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel," the X CEO continued. "This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat."

"It is not right and needs to stop," he added.