Elon Musk under fire for calling antisemitic X post "the real truth"
San Francisco, California - Billionaire Elon Musk is facing criticism after he defended a social media post that some argue pushes an antisemitic conspiracy theory.
The debate began on Thursday when X user @breakingbaht made disparaging comments on a video from Stand Up to Jewish Hate regarding the alarming rise of the use of the phrase "Hitler was right" on social media.
@breakingbaht weighed in on the video, arguing that "Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them."
"I'm deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest s**t now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don't exactly like them too much," the user added.
Musk, who has faced immense criticism regarding the amount of misinformation on X since he took over the platform, surprisingly jumped in to defend the user, stating, "You have said the actual truth."
"The [Anti-Defamation League] unjustly attacks the majority of the West, despite the majority of the West supporting the Jewish people and Israel," the X CEO continued. "This is because they cannot, by their own tenets, criticize the minority groups who are their primary threat."
"It is not right and needs to stop," he added.
The head of the Anti-Defamation League responds to Elon Musk's criticism
According to CBS News, the user that Musk was responding to was sharing a conspiracy theory that Jewish people want to allow minorities into the country in an effort to weaken white majorities. The idea was originally pushed by Robert Bowers, who infamously went on a shooting rampage in 2018, killing 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the ADL, shared a screenshot of Musk's comments, along with a critique of his own aimed back at the world's richest man.
"At a time when antisemitism is exploding in America and surging around the world, it is indisputably dangerous to use one's influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories," he wrote.
Musk, who has made a habit of sharing conspiracy theories and questionable content on his platform, has not publicly addressed the backlash to his comments.
Cover photo: NATHAN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP