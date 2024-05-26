Elon Musk teases "gigafactory of compute," largest-ever supercomputer, for xAI

San Francisco, California - Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has told investors he plans to build a supercomputer dubbed "gigafactory of compute" to support the development of his artificial intelligence startup xAI, an industry news outlet reported Saturday.

Elon Musk is reportedly planning to build the world's largest supercomputer for his startup xAI. © REUTERS

Musk wants the supercomputer – which will string together 100,000 Nvidia chips – operational by fall 2025, and "will hold himself personally responsible for delivering it on time," The Information said.



The planned supercomputer would be "at least four times the size of the biggest GPU clusters that exist today," such as those used by Meta to train its AI models, Musk was quoted as saying during a presentation to investors this month.

Since OpenAi's generative AI tool ChatGPT exploded on the scene in 2022, the technology has been an area of fierce competition between tech giants Microsoft and Google, as well as Meta and start-ups like Anthropic and Stability AI.

Musk is one of the world's few investors with deep enough pockets to compete with OpenAI, Google, or Meta on AI.

xAI is developing a chatbot named Grok, which can access social media platform X, the former Twitter which is also owned by Musk, in real time.