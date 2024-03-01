Elon Musk takes OpenAI feud to the next level with new lawsuit over "betrayal"

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk has launched a legal case against OpenAI, the AI firm he helped to set up in 2015, accusing its leaders of a "betrayal" of its founding mission.

Elon Musk is suing OpenAI over an alleged "betrayal" of the tech and AI company's founding mission. © Collage: REUTERS

The tycoon, who left OpenAI in 2018, argued in documents filed in a San Francisco court late on Thursday that firm was always intended as a non-profit entity.



But he said recent boardroom changes meant OpenAI was now effectively a subsidiary of software giant Microsoft.

Musk has made similar accusations in the past, with both OpenAI and Microsoft denying them.

OpenAI became the next big thing in 2022 with the release of its chatbot ChatGPT, and it has since also developed image and video generating tools that are seen as the leaders in their field. Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI since 2019, poured billions more into the firm last year.

And the giant firm stepped in when OpenAI's board fired CEO Sam Altman in November last year, hiring him and offering to house any staff members who were unhappy with his ousting.

The OpenAI board later climbed down, Altman was reinstated, and several board members were replaced.