Elon Musk's DOGE accused of misusing Social Security data to overturn election results
Washington DC - Members of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency are facing serious allegations of misusing social security data in an effort to overturn election results.
In court documents recently obtained by Politico, the Department of Justice alleged that two members of the DOGE team were secretly in touch with an unidentified advocacy group seeking to "overturn election results in certain states."
One member signed an agreement that is believed to have sought to grant the group access to Social Security data that they could use to "match to the voter rolls," though it's unclear if the data was ever shared.
The Social Security Administration has referred both employees for violations of the Hatch Act, which "prohibits federal employees from engaging in partisan political activity while on duty."
The documents also revealed that Musk's top DOGE advisor Steve Davis was included in a March 2025 email that had a password-protected file attached containing private information of about 1,000 people contained in the Social Security system, that DOGE members were briefly granted access to private Social Security profiles even after a court blocked them from doing so, and that staffers were "using links to share data" through an unapproved third-party server.
The stunning revelations open up new scrutiny regarding the unprecedented amount of power President Donald Trump gave Musk and his team during their brief partnership last year.
Elon Musk's love for election conspiracy theories
At the beginning of Trump's second term in office, Musk, who spent millions of his own money to help Trump win, served as the president's close advisor and head of DOGE – which was created with the stated aim of destroying "waste, fraud, and abuse" within the federal government.
But as his time as a temporary employee came to an end, the two got into a messy feud over opposing policy positions.
In recent weeks, it appears the two have made up, and Musk has returned to funding Republican politicians.
While he has not been directly implicated in the Social Security scandal, it is worth noting that Musk has aggressively pushed election-related conspiracies for years.
Most recently, he has pushed the false narrative that Somali refugees in Minnesota are voting in Somali politicians in an effort to take over the country, and that Democrats fly immigrants into the US and pay them to illegally vote for their party.
