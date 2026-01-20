Elon Musk makes massive campaign contribution to pro-Trump Senate candidate

Lexington, Kentucky - Elon Musk has reportedly contributed $10 million in support of Nate Morris, a pro-Donald Trump Republican running to succeed retiring Senator Mitch McConnell in 2026.

Elon Musk has contributed $10 million to the Fight for Kentucky super PAC to support Republican Nate Morris' Senate campaign. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Musk's donation to the Fight for Kentucky super PAC supporting Morris is the largest single contribution he's ever given to a Senate candidate, Axios reported.

The move came after Musk met with Vice President JD Vance, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich over dinner in November.

Morris is a personal friend of Vance, who is also close to Musk.

The GOP candidate has sought to portray himself as an anti-McConnell political outsider while also espousing hardline anti-immigrant views.

The 45-year-old businessman is chair and CEO of Morris Industries and founder and former CEO of the waste management company Rubicon Technologies.

Morris responded to Musk's contribution on X, writing, "Proud to have @elonmusk join @berniemoreno, @Jim_Banks, @TPAction_ and the late great @charliekirk11 in supporting our campaign."

Musk, who had a bitter public feud with Trump last year and even floated starting a third party, has since realigned with Republicans, signaling he is willing to spend big in the 2026 midterms.