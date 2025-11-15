Elon Musk's Grokipedia leans on "questionable" sources, research study warns

Washington DC - Elon Musk 's Grokipedia carries thousands of citations to "questionable" and "problematic" sources, researchers said Friday, raising doubts about the reliability of the AI-powered encyclopedia as an information tool.

Musk's company xAI launched Grokipedia last month to compete with Wikipedia – a crowdsourced information repository authored by humans that the billionaire and others on the American right have repeatedly accused of ideological bias.

"It is clear that sourcing guardrails have largely been lifted on Grokipedia," Cornell Tech researchers Harold Triedman and Alexios Mantzarlis wrote in a new report.

"This results in the inclusion of questionable sources, and an overall higher prevalence of potentially problematic sources."

The study, which scraped hundreds of thousands of Grokipedia articles, said the trend was particularly notable in topics pertaining to elected officials and controversial political topics.

Grokipedia's entry for "Clinton body count" – a widely debunked conspiracy theory that links the deaths of multiple people to former president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary – cites InfoWars, a far-right website notorious for peddling misinformation.

Other Grokipedia articles cite American and Indian right-wing media outlets, Chinese and Iranian state media, anti-immigration, antisemitic, or anti-Muslim sites, and portals accused of promoting pseudoscience and conspiracy theories, the report said.

"Grokipedia cites these sources without qualifying their reliability," it said.

The study found that Grokipedia articles often "contain exactly identical copies of text" from Wikipedia, a site it has intended to outshine.

It said Grokipedia articles not attributed to Wikipedia are 3.2 times more likely than those on the rival platform to cite sources deemed "generally unreliable" by the English Wikipedia community.

They are also 13 times more likely to include a "blacklisted" source which is blocked by Wikipedia, it added.